TD Securities Increases Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$9.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BDT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$7.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$424.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$5.74 and a 12-month high of C$9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$668.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$640.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 0.9200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

