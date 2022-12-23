PhenixFIN Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NYSE:PFX)

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for PhenixFIN in a research report issued on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PhenixFIN’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PhenixFIN’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered PhenixFIN from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

NYSE:PFX opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.24. PhenixFIN has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PhenixFIN stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. PhenixFIN accounts for about 1.6% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned 3.47% of PhenixFIN worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

