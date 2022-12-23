Freshii (TSE:FRII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Freshii (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.30 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$2.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s current price.
Freshii Price Performance
TSE:FRII opened at C$2.23 on Wednesday. Freshii has a one year low of C$0.88 and a one year high of C$2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of C$65.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.22.
Freshii Company Profile
See Also
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.