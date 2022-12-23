Freshii (TSE:FRII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Freshii (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.30 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$2.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s current price.

Freshii Price Performance

TSE:FRII opened at C$2.23 on Wednesday. Freshii has a one year low of C$0.88 and a one year high of C$2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of C$65.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.22.

Freshii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

