IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) PT Raised to C$4.00 at TD Securities

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IMG. Bank of America raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.18.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 4.4 %

IMG opened at C$3.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -4.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.06. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$1.27 and a 52 week high of C$4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

