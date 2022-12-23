FY2023 EPS Estimates for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Lifted by Zacks Small Cap

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ESSA Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.98). The consensus estimate for ESSA Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ESSA Pharma from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

ESSA Pharma Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Pharma

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000.

Insider Transactions at ESSA Pharma

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,970,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,379,583 shares in the company, valued at $29,370,740.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

