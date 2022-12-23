FY2023 EPS Estimates for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Lifted by Zacks Small Cap

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ESSA Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.98). The consensus estimate for ESSA Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ESSA Pharma from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.
ESSA Pharma Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Pharma
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000.
Insider Transactions at ESSA Pharma
In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,970,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,379,583 shares in the company, valued at $29,370,740.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
ESSA Pharma Company Profile
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
