Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 125.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.54.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$2.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.03. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$1.92 and a 12 month high of C$5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$399.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

