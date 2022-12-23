Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given a C$82.10 Price Target by Veritas Investment Research Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) has been assigned a C$82.10 target price by research analysts at Veritas Investment Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Veritas Investment Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AEM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE:AEM opened at C$70.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$48.88 and a 52 week high of C$84.66.

Insider Activity at Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.6900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.25, for a total value of C$562,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at C$7,867,016.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

