Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Lowered by Zacks Research

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Eli Lilly and in a research note issued on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LLY. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Shares of LLY opened at $365.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.42. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25. The company has a market capitalization of $347.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

