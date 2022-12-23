Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PerkinElmer, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for PerkinElmer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PerkinElmer’s current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.40.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $141.38 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

