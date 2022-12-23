Comparing Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Adeia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 14.87% 16.87% 13.91% Adeia -41.90% 16.11% 8.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Adeia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $768.67 million 7.44 $119.41 million $0.61 48.98 Adeia $877.70 million 1.13 -$55.46 million ($3.67) -2.58

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Allegro MicroSystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adeia. Adeia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

46.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Adeia shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Adeia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Allegro MicroSystems and Adeia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 6 0 3.00 Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus price target of $30.80, indicating a potential upside of 3.08%. Adeia has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.39%. Given Adeia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adeia is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

Volatility and Risk

Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adeia has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Adeia on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

