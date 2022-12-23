Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Worthington Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Worthington Industries in a report released on Sunday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Worthington Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE WOR opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.22. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

In related news, Director David P. Blom bought 5,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $206,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,188. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

