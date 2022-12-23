Brokers Offer Predictions for Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roivant Sciences in a report released on Sunday, December 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.31). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roivant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 2,336.55%.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 159,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at $8,965,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 19,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $84,814.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 11,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $82,103.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,022,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 19,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $84,814.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,704,596 shares of company stock valued at $27,110,346 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

