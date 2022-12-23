Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Surge Energy Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Surge Energy in a report issued on Monday, December 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Surge Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Surge Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$179.30 million during the quarter.

Surge Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Surge Energy to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cormark restated a “top pick” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.42. The company has a market cap of C$828.74 million and a P/E ratio of 7.54. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.11 and a 12-month high of C$13.68.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.28%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.