Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a research note issued on Sunday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s FY2023 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Centene Stock Up 0.7 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. Centene has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $2,138,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Centene by 3.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Centene by 156.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 57.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 47.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

