FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $7.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.56. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $137.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.95. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

