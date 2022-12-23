Insider Buying: PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Insider Buys 70 Shares of Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating) insider Sarah Pollard bought 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($181.97).

Sarah Pollard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Sarah Pollard acquired 76 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £147.44 ($179.11).

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

Shares of PZC stock opened at GBX 211.50 ($2.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of £906.75 million and a P/E ratio of 1,762.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 205.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 201.95. PZ Cussons plc has a 52 week low of GBX 177.80 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 220 ($2.67).

Analyst Ratings Changes

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.16) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

