Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT) Insider Christina McComb Purchases 16,706 Shares of Stock

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Rating) insider Christina McComb acquired 16,706 shares of Seraphim Space Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £7,350.64 ($8,929.35).
Seraphim Space Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON:SSIT opened at GBX 45.25 ($0.55) on Friday. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 43.40 ($0.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 126.60 ($1.54). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.04.
Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile
