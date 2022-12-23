Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT) Insider Christina McComb Purchases 16,706 Shares of Stock

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Rating) insider Christina McComb acquired 16,706 shares of Seraphim Space Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £7,350.64 ($8,929.35).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SSIT opened at GBX 45.25 ($0.55) on Friday. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 43.40 ($0.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 126.60 ($1.54). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.04.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

