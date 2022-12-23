Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan Purchases 8,000 Shares

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,131 ($13.74) per share, with a total value of £90,480 ($109,912.54).
Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 1,135 ($13.79) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,143.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,265.74. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 937 ($11.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,242 ($27.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Intermediate Capital Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a GBX 25.30 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile
Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.
Featured Stories
