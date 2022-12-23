Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIMC. Loop Capital started coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

AIMC stock opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $60.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.25.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

