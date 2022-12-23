Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGTC. HC Wainwright cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,819 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 244,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 272.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,137,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 831,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 442,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 112,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

