Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGTC. HC Wainwright cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.
Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of AGTC stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.