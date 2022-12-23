New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

NEWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on New Relic in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on New Relic to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.46.

New Relic Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.88. New Relic has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $112.82.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of New Relic

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $19,462,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,922,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $19,462,014.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,212,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,922,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $1,609,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,091.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 625,940 shares of company stock worth $37,236,121. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in New Relic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of New Relic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

