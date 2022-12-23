Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

SPLP stock opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $924.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

