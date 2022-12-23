Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.11.

Omnicell Price Performance

OMCL opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.22. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $184.75.

Insider Activity

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.72 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,729 shares of company stock worth $431,214 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Omnicell by 27.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

