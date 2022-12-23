Masco (NYSE:MAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. Masco has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $71.06.

Insider Activity

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Masco by 99.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,768,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Masco by 1,069.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 424,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

