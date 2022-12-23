Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FSPKF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Fisher & Paykel Healthcare alerts:

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of FSPKF stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $23.06.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.