StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of AC stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $907.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.13. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also

