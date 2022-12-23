SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

SM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

SM Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE SM opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average is $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 4.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $954,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,988,000 after purchasing an additional 676,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,344,000 after buying an additional 224,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

