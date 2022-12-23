Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of QTNT opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $547,476.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.20. Quotient has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $105.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05.
In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $660,448.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,945,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,616.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $660,448.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,945,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,616.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,281,621 shares of company stock worth $690,841 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
