Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Quotient Price Performance

Shares of QTNT opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $547,476.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.20. Quotient has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $105.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05.

Get Quotient alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $660,448.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,945,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,616.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $660,448.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,945,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,616.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,281,621 shares of company stock worth $690,841 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quotient

About Quotient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 33,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 112,013 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 4,136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 9,156.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,439 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.