Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 16th.

WAFD opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.26.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,822,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,497,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 424,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Washington Federal by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,796,000 after purchasing an additional 381,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 641,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 288,104 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

