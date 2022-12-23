Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.10 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.
Global Business Travel Group Price Performance
Shares of GBTG opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. Global Business Travel Group has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $10.01.
Insider Transactions at Global Business Travel Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,127,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $704,000. Dendur Capital LP grew its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,215,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 76,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.
About Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Business Travel Group (GBTG)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.