Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.10 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

Shares of GBTG opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. Global Business Travel Group has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

Insider Transactions at Global Business Travel Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

In related news, CFO Martine Gerow acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 24,700 shares of company stock worth $128,442 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,127,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $704,000. Dendur Capital LP grew its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,215,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 76,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

About Global Business Travel Group

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.