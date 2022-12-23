StockNews.com Upgrades PLDT (NYSE:PHI) to Strong-Buy

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

PHI opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. PLDT has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $912.13 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PLDT by 26.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PLDT by 43.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PLDT by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PLDT by 9.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT in the first quarter worth $252,000. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

