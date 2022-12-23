StockNews.com Upgrades PLDT (NYSE:PHI) to Strong-Buy

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
PLDT Price Performance
PHI opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. PLDT has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44.
PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $912.13 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT
About PLDT
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLDT (PHI)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.