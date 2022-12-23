Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $530.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

CTAS opened at $452.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.45.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,134,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

