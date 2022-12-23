Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) to Market Perform

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 3.2 %

JEF stock opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

Insider Activity

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 15.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

