Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

BURL has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.89.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $193.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 1.07. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $295.30.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

