Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
BURL has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.89.
Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BURL stock opened at $193.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 1.07. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $295.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.