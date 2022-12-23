Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Raised to C$2.50 at TD Securities

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TKO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.30 price target on Taseko Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$1.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.60.

Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$589.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.48.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

