Barclays Trims Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Target Price to €150.00

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from €225.00 ($239.36) to €150.00 ($159.57) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VWAGY. HSBC lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Volkswagen from €230.00 ($244.68) to €200.00 ($212.77) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.40.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.