AAR (NYSE:AIR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

AIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

AAR Price Performance

AAR stock opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AAR has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11.

Insider Activity at AAR

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $598,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,675.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,406,547.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $598,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,675.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,572 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 36.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 4.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 492.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 35,646 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Featured Articles

