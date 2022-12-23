AAR (NYSE:AIR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
AIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.
AAR Price Performance
AAR stock opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AAR has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11.
Insider Activity at AAR
In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $598,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,675.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,406,547.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $598,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,675.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,572 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 36.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 4.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 492.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 35,646 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
