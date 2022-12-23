TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $693.67.

NYSE TDG opened at $619.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $596.14 and its 200 day moving average is $586.30. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $684.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $14,137,355 in the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $387,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after buying an additional 173,413 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 725.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,818,000 after buying an additional 172,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,651,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

