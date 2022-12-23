StockNews.com Downgrades BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Buy

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.51) to GBX 2,200 ($26.72) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.30) to GBX 2,450 ($29.76) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.72) to GBX 2,250 ($27.33) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,924.11.
BHP Group Stock Performance
Shares of BHP stock opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.08. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.