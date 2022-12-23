VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOC opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.54. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.67% and a return on equity of 121.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust

About VOC Energy Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.