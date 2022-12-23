VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
VOC Energy Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VOC opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.54. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.
VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.67% and a return on equity of 121.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust
About VOC Energy Trust
VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

