Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Up 4.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.1% on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $75.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Logitech International traded as high as $61.70 and last traded at $61.62. 13,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 863,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.22.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.47.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

