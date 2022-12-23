Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AEIS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $98.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.51.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.77. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $516.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.45 million. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 45,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $81,277,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

