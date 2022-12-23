Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $11.00. The company traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 79537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $246,685.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Affirm Stock Down 3.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Affirm by 2,007.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.