Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $11.00. The company traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 79537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $246,685.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Affirm by 2,007.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01.

Affirm last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

