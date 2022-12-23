Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Stock Price Down 3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) dropped 3% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Embecta traded as low as $26.43 and last traded at $26.58. Approximately 2,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 871,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Embecta in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMBC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Heritage Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

