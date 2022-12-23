Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 5024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CPRX. StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.
In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $946,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,160.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $99,718.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 942,703 shares of company stock valued at $14,867,756 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.25.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
