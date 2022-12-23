Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $50.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Calavo Growers traded as low as $27.32 and last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 4559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CVGW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calavo Growers

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Steve Hollister bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,018,633.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calavo Growers Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $534.09 million, a PE ratio of -83.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -319.44%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

