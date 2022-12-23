Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $17.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cinemark traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 229104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNK. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Insider Activity at Cinemark

In related news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,609 shares in the company, valued at $581,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cinemark Stock Up 4.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cinemark by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.20 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

