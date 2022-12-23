Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $18.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 60085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 3.2 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.85%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

