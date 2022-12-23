DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after New Street Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $14.60, but opened at $14.30. New Street Research now has a $25.00 price target on the stock. DLocal shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 5,212 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 15.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Price Performance

DLocal Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.09.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

