Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Trading Down 2.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% on Wednesday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $120.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Generac traded as low as $88.05 and last traded at $88.97. 53,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,332,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.93.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GNRC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Roth Capital downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Generac Trading Down 2.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Generac by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,146,000 after acquiring an additional 81,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Generac by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Generac by 5.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Generac by 92.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after buying an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Generac by 19.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after buying an additional 211,470 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

